Atalanta reject Fulham bid for Raoul Bellanova, want to keep him

Atalanta have turned down Fulham’s offer for Raoul Bellanova; the Serie A outfit do not intend to negotiate his departure anytime soon.

Atalanta have rejected a €20 million proposal from Fulham for Raoul Bellanova, with the Serie A club making it clear that they currently have no intention of allowing the versatile defender to leave in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham’s offer has been turned down because Bellanova is not considered part of Atalanta’s list of players available for transfer. La Dea remain hopeful of keeping the 25-year-old for the upcoming season, leaving Fulham facing an uphill battle if they decide to return with another proposal.

Why does Alvaro Arbeloa want Bellanova?

Primarily a right wing-back, Bellanova possesses the tactical appeal that draws Fulham’s interest. The Italian international can play as a conventional full-back and has experience operating on the opposite flank.

His attacking prowess appeals directly to Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is seeking a right-sided defender capable of contributing further up the pitch. Bellanova is an upgrade on Fulham’s current options at right-back, Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne, who are both now 30.

His ability to push forward provides Arbeloa tactical flexibility throughout the campaign. The need for attacking options on the right has intensified following summer departures. Samuel Chukwueze, who Fulham considered signing permanently, has returned to AC Milan after his loan spell, while Harry Wilson has completed a move to Leeds United.

The Italian wide player’s latest campaign was disrupted by a hamstring problem, but he still managed 36 appearances across competitions. He accumulated just over 2,000 minutes and contributed two assists despite his fitness issues.

Atalanta’s decision to reject €20 million suggests they consider Bellanova an important part of their plans. That could force Fulham to either significantly improve their proposal or explore alternative targets.

For now, Atalanta’s stance is straightforward: Bellanova is not for sale. The Cottagers have already demonstrated their willingness to invest heavily in the position, but their offer has not been enough to change the Italian club’s position. Unless Atalanta’s demands or plans change, Arbeloa may have to look elsewhere for the attacking-minded right-back he wants.