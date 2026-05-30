Everton keen on sealing El Hadji Malick Diouf this summer

Everton will aim to beat Manchester United in the race to sign 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, El Hadji Malick Diouf is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old West Ham United wide player.

The report has claimed that while they are working on the deal to sign the young full-back, West Ham will aim to secure a “big profit” on the £19 million they paid to sign him last summer. Additionally, Everton will face stiff competition from Manchester United for Diouf’s signature, with the Red Devils prioritising signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season.

El Hadji Malick Diouf and his impressive displays for West Ham United

El Hadji Malick Diouf has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha in a deal worth £19 million last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with lofty expectations after an impressive stint in the Czech Republic, and he has lived up to the billing in his debut season.

The Senegalese full-back has been a mainstay at the back for West Ham this season, amassing over 2,500 minutes of game time in 32 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists; only Jarrod Bowen provided more assists for the Hammers. Diouf’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Everton and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Diouf leave West Ham’s sinking ship?

Manchester United’s interest in El Hadji Malick Diouf makes tactical sense. While Luke Shaw has been impressive this season after staying injury-free throughout the campaign, there are concerns about his durability next term when United will compete in an additional competition, thus adding more midweek games. Additionally, Patrick Dorgu is transitioning into a winger, leaving Shaw as the only recognised left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad.

As for Everton, while Vitaliy Mykolenko has been impressive for the Merseyside club, Adam Aznou faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Marseille reportedly eyeing a summer move. So, Everton could move for Diouf as a left-back replacement. The Senegalese full-back’s productivity from the left flank makes him an ideal alternative to the defensively-sound Mykolenko.

However, with West Ham aiming to recoup a significant profit on the £19 million they paid for Diouf, the Merseyside club may struggle to raise the required funds when the window opens. Manchester United can offer Champions League football, leaving them in an advantageous position in negotiations.