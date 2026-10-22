Galatasaray abandon Bruno Fernandes move, Saudi escape the only possibility

Galatasaray have cooled their interest in Bruno Fernandes, meaning a potential move to Saudi Arabia could be the only realistic option if he decides to leave Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes’s options if he decides to leave Manchester United could be limited to Saudi Arabia, after Galatasaray reportedly abandoned their interest in the playmaker, according to TEAMtalk. This could leave Saudi Arabia as the only realistic destination for the Portuguese star should he seek an exit.

Manchester United’s standing has been shaken by their heavy away defeat to Champions League newcomers Como. The result has cast further doubt over manager Michael Carrick’s immediate future, while Fernandes’s explosive comments after the match have also led to speculation about his own position at the club.

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s leading star since his €55 million move from Sporting CP in January 2020. Given his performances and consistency since arriving at Old Trafford, he remains a key player for the club. Manchester United have recently been engaged in contract talks with the Portuguese midfielder.

The main issue in those negotiations concerns the length of the proposed deal, with the club and player holding different views. Fernandes wants a long-term contract, while reports suggest that Manchester United are not prepared to commit beyond 2028, which could point towards a potential 12-month extension of his current agreement.

Galatasaray abandon pursuit

During the summer, Fernandes was in a strong position amid growing interest from several wealthy clubs. Galatasaray were linked with a move for the midfielder, although Manchester United were not prepared to part ways with their captain, particularly after returning to the Champions League.

However, recent reports amid the growing speculation around the club have suggested that Fernandes could seek an exit. Galatasaray were once again linked with a move, although the Turkish giants are now reportedly prepared to abandon their pursuit and explore other options in the market. Galatasaray’s withdrawal narrows Fernandes’ options if he seeks an exit from Manchester United.

Saudi Arabia the only escape route?

Al-Hilal were interested in Fernandes a couple of years ago, but the midfielder rejected a move in favour of staying at Manchester United. There is currently no indication that the club have returned for him, although other teams from the Middle East could consider signing the Manchester United star if he becomes available.

Fernandes’s contract situation remains unresolved, and his recent criticism of Carrick’s tactics has added further attention to his future. However, the midfielder is believed to have been reacting to the frustration of the defeat rather than deliberately undermining his manager.

For now, Fernandes remains focused on Manchester United, while talks over a new contract are ongoing. If an agreement cannot be reached and Galatasaray continue to distance themselves from a potential deal, interest from Saudi Arabia could become his most likely route away from Old Trafford.