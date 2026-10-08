Bruno Fernandes contract talks with Manchester United held by one key issue

A key clause issue could hold up talks between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes over a new deal, as the club are set to decide on their position soon.

According to TEAMtalk, Bruno Fernandes is ready to commit his future to Manchester United, although talk of a key clause in his upcoming contract may create a roadblock. The club are willing to offer a deal that would keep the skipper at Old Trafford for the next few years, although the clause mentioned in the report could carry long-term financial implications.

Bruno Fernandes has been an outstanding signing for Manchester United, and many even regard him as the club’s best player since the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Portuguese international, 33, joined in a €55 million deal back in January 2019, and he has been instrumental in the team’s success since then.

The veteran playmaker is already in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, and there have been plenty of rumours about a potential new contract over the last few weeks. Should the talks collapse, Manchester United are already considering triggering the one-year option in his current deal, although all parties believe that may not be necessary.

Manchester United are optimistic that they can reach an agreement, and the report states that they are willing to offer a contract until 2029, with the possibility of a further year as an option. Fernandes is eager for long-term security, and that is where the key clause could potentially slow progress in the talks.

A key clause could cause delays in talks

While Bruno Fernandes is reportedly open to signing a new deal, there is a clause that may cause some difficulty for all parties involved. The report states that the new deal could include the option of extending the contract much further if Fernandes maintains a high appearance level.

That would mean there could be a mechanism giving the player some control over his future at the club, and potentially allowing him to remain for many more years. Manchester United are not fully aligned with that idea at the moment, and this is currently the main issue preventing talks from moving forward more quickly.

Manchester United are wary of taking on long-term financial commitments for a single player, especially since Fernandes is already one of their highest earners on his current deal. A new contract would bring a significant pay rise, but the club are cautious about committing to too many extra years at this stage. Further negotiation may be needed before both sides can reach a satisfactory conclusion.