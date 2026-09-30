Bruno Fernandes open to signing new Manchester United deal

Bruno Fernandes is receptive to signing a new deal at Manchester United despite speculation and interest from overseas clubs.

According to an update on the Daily Briefing, Bruno Fernandes is leaning towards signing a new deal at Manchester United despite overseas interest. AC Milan and Juventus are among the teams interested in the Portuguese playmaker, who is in the final year of his deal, although the Red Devils have things under control for now.

Manchester United view Bruno Fernandes as their leader and are open to finding a solution to extend his contract for the long term. As Manchester United’s primary orchestrator in midfield, Fernandes’s renewal is central to the club’s long-term plans. The 32-year-old showed no signs of slowing down last season, registering 21 Premier League assists, a record-breaking feat.

During the summer, as Fernandes entered the final year of his deal, Galatasaray were keen on signing Fernandes, while AC Milan and Juventus were interested in the attacking midfielder. The Serie A giants are expected to keep tabs ahead of next summer, when Fernandes could be potentially available on a free transfer.

However, their hopes are set to be dashed, as the Portuguese international is leaning towards signing a new contract at Old Trafford, and while the new agreement is far from being concluded, there is a sense that renewal is the likely outcome.

Bruno Fernandes ready to sign new deal

Mark Brus and other outlets have reported that Fernandes is eager to renew his contract; however, any agreement will depend on the offer made by the club. The Portuguese playmaker is already the highest-paid player at Manchester United, meaning an acceptable offer may see Fernandes earn significantly more than he currently does, while the duration of any contract is also thought to be important.

As is the case with all player contracts at Old Trafford, Fernandes also has a one-year extension option on the club’s side. Manchester United were reportedly considering triggering the extension to protect the player’s value ahead of a period when he could begin talks with overseas clubs, a safeguard that gains relevance given Juventus and Milan’s interest.

The club believe this extension may not be necessary, as there is a possibility they could open talks soon and reach an agreement with Fernandes. In the scenario that an agreement cannot be reached, Manchester United could demand as much as €50-60 million for Fernandes, a valuation that would test whether Juventus and Milan would commit to that sum for a 32-year-old.

However, that scenario is unlikely given Bruno Fernandes’s stated preference to renew rather than depart. Fernandes and Manchester United are expected to focus on a renewal, with contract talks now accelerating toward a resolution.