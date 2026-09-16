Manchester United encounter roadblock in contract talks with Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have received a setback in their efforts to secure the long-term future of their skipper, Bruno Fernandes, with a new deal.

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are deadlocked over contract length as negotiations stall, with the 32-year-old seeking a longer commitment than the club’s three-year-plus-one-year offer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, talks between Manchester United and their captain are continuing, but a resolution is not yet close. The Red Devils intend to trigger the 12-month extension option in his current contract, while they remain in talks over a new deal.

Manchester United in talks with Bruno Fernandes

The Premier Leauge outfit are proposing an initial three-year contract with a one-year option, potentially extending to 2029, but his representatives seek greater security. The 32-year-old seeks a much longer commitment to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of his career.

The financial package is another important part of the discussions, with Fernandes’s camp seeking a significant increase in his wages. United insist talks remain active, but the report suggests that an agreement is not yet imminent.

Both parties remain keen to find a solution, with Fernandes’s desire to continue at Manchester United seemingly not in question. The experienced playmaker has repeatedly made clear that he does not want to leave Old Trafford despite interest from clubs overseas.

That external interest has periodically resurfaced during recent transfer windows, underscoring the need for a resolution. Galatasaray reportedly explored a move for the Portugal international before ultimately stepping away during the summer. Saudi Pro League clubs have also maintained an interest in Fernandes for some time.

Fernandes’s time at Old Trafford

Since arriving joining from Sporting CP in January 2020 for €55 million, Fernandes has become one of the most important players for the Red Devils in the post-Ferguson era. His form last season underlined that centrality: nine goals and 22 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

He has also started the 2026/27 campaign strongly, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his first five outings. For Fernandes, the preference is clear. He wants to stay at Manchester United and finish his career with the club.

The challenge now lies in whether Manchester United are willing to match his expectations over the length and financial value of the contract. The onus now falls on United to decide how far they will extend Fernandes’ contract and salary to retain one of the club’s most influential players.