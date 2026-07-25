Juventus contact Bruno Fernandes for summer move

Juventus have made contact over a potential summer move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

According to Caught Offside, Juventus have identified Bruno Fernandes as one of their priority midfield targets as they continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign. Initial enquiries have been made regarding the 31-year-old playmaker’s situation, but there are currently no advanced negotiations between the two clubs.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s standout performers since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020. Despite the Premier League club’s inconsistent fortunes in recent years, the Portuguese playmaker has consistently delivered with goals, assists and leadership, eventually taking over the captain’s armband. The midfielder reportedly has a release clause worth £56 million.

Juventus’s interest comes as sporting director Frederic Massara assesses several attacking midfield options this summer. Fernandes is understood to be among the names under consideration, with the Bianconeri attracted by his experience, creativity and winning mentality.

Sources indicate the club has sought to understand whether Fernandes could be persuaded to move. However, there are significant obstacles to any transfer. The Portuguese international is believed to be happy at Manchester United and remains committed to the club’s ambitions.

Fernandes unlikely to leave

Reports also suggest the midfielder is close to agreeing fresh contractual terms, further strengthening Manchester United’s position and making a departure this summer increasingly unlikely. Financially, the operation would also be difficult for Juventus.

Fernandes remains one of Europe’s elite attacking midfielders, and the Red Devils would almost certainly demand a substantial transfer fee for a player who continues to produce at the highest level. In addition, matching his wage demands would strain Juventus’s salary structure.

For Manchester United, the speculation is unlikely to alter their stance. The club are focused on strengthening the squad rather than losing key figures, with Fernandes still regarded as one of the first names on the team sheet.

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His influence extends beyond his on-field performances, as he remains a central figure in the dressing room and a leader for the younger players. With the transfer window still open, Juventus retain the initiative in exploratory talks; Manchester United show no inclination to engage seriously. The player has previously been linked with Real Madrid as well.