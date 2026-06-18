Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Bruno Fernandes

Jose Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to sign Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are seriously considering a move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, 31, as Jose Mourinho pushes the club to sign him, per Fichajes. The Portuguese international is available for around €58 million due to his release clause.

Since joining Manchester United in early 2020 from Sporting CP, Fernandes has recorded 107 goals and 108 assists in 327 appearances. Last season, the skipper registered a record-breaking 21 assists and nine goals in 35 Premier League outings. While focused on Portugal’s summer commitments, his future has been a big talking point, with recent reports mentioning Galatasaray as a suitor.

Manchester United will not want to lose Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes could consider a move away from Manchester United in search of a more stable project and a team where he could immediately challenge for important titles after years of struggle with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils do not want to lose their captain.

The experienced playmaker’s current deal runs until 2027, with an option to extend by a further 12 months. They want to secure his long-term future with a lucrative new deal, which will hike his wages significantly.

Real Madrid could attempt to lure Fernandes away, with Jose Mourinho pushing the club to sign him. The Portuguese manager is well aware of his compatriot’s ability and believes his arrival could improve the midfield significantly.

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The 31-year-old midfielder’s ability to find the final pass, create goalscoring chances, and score would make Real Madrid more potent in the final third. The €58 million release clause price tag is what attracts the Spanish giants most.

Why the move lacks tactical fit

However, the move would add little tactical value, given Real Madrid already have Jude Bellingham in the number-ten role. On top of that, they also have Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz as alternatives, and the option to buy back Nico Paz from Como. Fernandes would offer little new depth in a crowded midfield. A move is unlikely unless Real Madrid offload a first-team midfielder.