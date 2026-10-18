Manchester United resume contract talks with Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United remain determined to secure Bruno Fernandes’s long-term future.

Even though the Portuguese midfielder’s has endured a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season, he remains a part of the Premier League club’s long-term plans, as per Football Insider.

The 32-year-old has struggled to reproduce the influence he showed last campaign, managing just one assist in all competitions so far. That represents a significant decline after Fernandes enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season and broke the Premier League assist record. Despite those concerns, United’s stance over his future has not changed. Talks are continuing over a new contract, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of the season. The club also have an option to extend his deal by another year, but their preference is to negotiate fresh terms with their captain.

Manchester United committed to Fernandes

Fernandes’ poor form has inevitably raised questions about whether United should continue building their midfield around a player who will turn 33 next season. However, the club continue to regard him as one of the most important figures in Michael Carrick’s squad. His creativity, leadership and experience remain valuable as United attempt to rebuild and establish greater consistency.

Serious concerns were raised over Fernandes’ performances, particularly given the dramatic contrast with his displays last season, but there is a belief that his current struggles may be temporary rather than a sign of permanent decline. The midfielder’s fitness could therefore be an important factor. If the injury has contributed to his lack of sharpness, United will expect his performances to improve once he returns to full fitness.

Fernandes needs to rediscover his influence

Fernandes’ struggles have coincided with a difficult period for United, increasing the pressure on Carrick and his players. The midfielder was one of the Premier League’s most productive creators last season, but his role was altered at times under Ruben Amorim, who deployed him in a deeper position. That limited some of his attacking influence, although Fernandes still managed to produce exceptional numbers.

Carrick will now hope to get the best from his captain while United look to improve their results. There is also a wider question about whether Fernandes can maintain his level over the long term. At 32, United must consider succession planning, but his importance to the current squad means they are not prepared to make a decision based solely on a difficult run of form.

New contract talks remain a priority

United’s decision to continue negotiations despite Fernandes’ struggles represents a significant show of faith. Rather than simply activating the existing extension, the club want to agree fresh terms that would keep their captain at Old Trafford beyond the current contract.

For Fernandes, the coming months will be crucial. He must rediscover his creativity and consistency, while United will expect their most influential midfielder to lead the team through a difficult period. For now, however, Manchester United’s position remains clear: they still want Bruno Fernandes to stay, and his current dip in form has not stopped negotiations over a new contract.