Two unnamed clubs battle Liverpool, Manchester United for Pierre Kalulu

Liverpool and Manchester United have been joined by two unnamed clubs in the race for Pierre Kalulu, with Juventus expected to maintain a firm stance on the defender’s future.

According to Football Insider, Kalulu continues to attract widespread interest from the four clubs. Juventus are not considering a sale at this stage and, amid the growing interest, are expected to hold firm over his future.

Kalulu has been a revelation for Juventus, who took a chance on the Frenchman in 2024 by bringing him to Turin on loan from AC Milan. Juventus made the deal permanent in summer 2025, and Kalulu has established himself as a key defender for the club.

Moving away from his usual role as a central defender, Kalulu has established himself as one of the division’s most reliable right-backs during his time at Juventus. The Frenchman recently made his 100th appearance for the Bianconeri, with the club already considering a new contract amid growing concerns over his future following the widespread interest.

Despite reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, Juventus do not currently consider Kalulu to be on sale, although that could change depending on how the situation develops. There are suggestions that the growing attention could complicate the contract talks the Serie A giants are planning, although the club are expected to maintain a firm stance, particularly as Kalulu is under contract until 2029.

What next for Pierre Kalulu?

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been joined by two unnamed clubs in the race for the 26-year-old versatile defender. The identities of the other two clubs remain unknown, although they could be major European sides.

As for the clubs named in reports, Liverpool considered a move last summer while searching for defensive reinforcements and eventually brought in Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona. However, the Reds still need a long-term option at right-back, and Kalulu’s ability to play centrally is another reason for their interest.

Manchester United have reportedly watched Kalulu in action this season and are looking for a long-term right-back option. Few available players would significantly improve Manchester United’s full-back options amid inconsistent performances on both sides; convincing Juventus to sell Kalulu is a steep ask.

Juventus are in a position to demand a substantial fee, although their priority appears to be keeping the Frenchman for as long as possible. Failure to qualify for the Champions League could influence their plans, but Liverpool, Manchester United and the two unnamed clubs may be able to tempt Kalulu away from Turin.