Liverpool approach could complicate Pierre Kalulu contract talks with Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus are worried about complications in contract talks with 26-year-old French international Pierre Kalulu amid interest from prospective suitors.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Pierre Kalulu is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender who can fill in as a centre-back and a right-back, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Juventus utility man.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool’s emerging interest in Kalulu has caused concerns in the Juventus camp. The Serie A giants are in talks to tie the Frenchman to a new contract and hand him a hike on his current €2.5 million-a-year wages.

Pierre Kalulu and his Juventus journey so far

Pierre Kalulu has become a dependable performer since joining Juventus from AC Milan. While the 26-year-old was inconsistent during his stint with the Rossoneri, he has been solid in Turin, having initially joined the Bianconeri on a season-long loan deal in August 2024 before completing a permanent switch 12 months later. He has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A giants while chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

The versatile French defender has been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, featuring in all six Serie A games thus far while accumulating 630 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Why do Liverpool want Kalulu?

Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in Pierre Kalulu, which has not waned, as they have a concerning problem in the bacline. The Reds are uncertain whether Ronald Araujo will remain at Anfield after his loan deal ends. Additionally, Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year, with recent reports suggesting a January exit may be on the cards for him.

That has created the need for a new right-back, though Liverpool should also pursue a centre-back amid Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age. Kalulu has thus emerged as a one-stop solution, though he is likely to start his career at Anfield as a right-back.

Kalulu’s ability to reprise multiple roles in the backline makes him an ideal fit for clubs seeking defensive versatility. However, Juventus’s public stance that the French international is not for sale complicates matters, though the concerns at the Serie A club are valid amid Liverpool’s emerging interest. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri remain determined to tie him to a new deal, per the report.