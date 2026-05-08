Liverpool prioritising summer move for Pierre Kalulu

Liverpool will reportedly prioritise signing 25-year-old French international Pierre Kalulu from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Pierre Kalulu is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Juventus utility man.

The report has revealed that the Frenchman is the priority target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming transfer window, having monitored him for some time. However, Juventus would like to keep Kalulu beyond the summer, although they also need financial resources, which could force a sale.

How has Pierre Kalulu fared at Juventus?

Pierre Kalulu has made significant progress since joining Juventus from AC Milan. Born in Lyon, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in France and graduated from Lyon’s youth division. The player rose in prominence during his spell with Les Gones, which earned him a move to AC Milan in September 2020.

However, Kalulu endured a topsy-turvy ride at AC Milan, and he has resurrected his fortunes during his spell with Juventus. The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances for the Bianconeri thus far while chipping in with three goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Liverpool will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Pierre Kalulu makes sense. The Reds are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career and has shown signs of regression. Additionally, Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club, even though recent reports have suggested a renewal is close.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with Liverpool, and a summer exit may be on the cards for the versatile English defender. So, Kalulu is an option worth considering for Liverpool, and his ability to play as a right-back makes him an appealing target.

With Liverpool prioritising a summer move for Kalulu and capable of breaking the bank to sign the 25-year-old Frenchman, Juventus may be in a tricky situation to reject a bid. However, the outgoing Premier League champions may face stiff competition for the versatile defender’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Aston Villa and Manchester United.