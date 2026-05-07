Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa can sign Pierre Kalulu for €40 million

A host of Premier League sides are angling to sign Pierre Kalulu from Juventus, with a €40 million price point being mooted.

According to Caught Offside, Pierre Kalulu is emerging as a serious target for at least three Premier League clubs ahead of the summer. Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa have all been credited with an interest in the Juventus star, who could be carrying a €40 million price tag.

Pierre Kalulu has established himself as one of the strongest defenders in Serie A over the course of the last few years. Following a decent stint at AC Milan, the defender moved to Juventus on loan for the 2024-25 season and made his move permanent last summer, after which he has established himself as a key part of the Bianconeri system.

The 25-year-old Serie A defender has predominantly played as a right-back under Luciano Spalletti, but he was a central defender for most parts during his AC Milan stint. His versatility is a big reason for the growing interest from Premier League sides, as Liverpool and Manchester United remain linked.

Liverpool could step up their chase of the defender, given they have some issues in the right-back role, as well as a need for cover centrally. Kalulu could be looked at for the wide position, as Joe Gomez could be a potential departure, while there is a long-term injury facing Conor Bradley, leaving Jeremie Frimpong as their only senior option ahead of next season.

Manchester United are also looking for a right-back who would fit their new system, either under Michael Carrick or someone else, as they do not plan on reverting to a three-man defence. Kalulu would suit their cause, as more clubs are looking for a centre-back capable of playing wide.

Pierre Kalulu to the Premier League?

Aston Villa are the third English side looking for a top-drawer right-sided defender who could play as a full-back and compete with Matty Cash. They could put in an important offer and shake up the race to an extent; however, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United could have a bigger hand in the race.

Juventus would like to hold on to the 25-year-old and are planning on offering him a new deal to protect his value. However, a €40 million bid might test the waters — something the English sides would be willing to invest in for a defender of the Frenchman’s quality.