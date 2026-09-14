Pierre Kalulu “not for sale” amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Juventus will not entertain bids to part ways with 26-year-old versatile French defender Pierre Kalulu in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing Pierre Kalulu. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive units next year by signing a versatile defender who can fill in as a centre-back and a right-back, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Juventus utility man.

Per Manchester Evening News, while the Serie A giants value Kalulu at around £42 million, they have no interest in cashing in on him anytime soon. Recent reports have also claimed that they are ready to tie the Frenchman to a new contract.

Pierre Kalulu and his Juventus journey so far

Pierre Kalulu has landed on his feet since joining Juventus from AC Milan. While the 26-year-old was inconsistent during his stint with the Rossoneri, he has been solid thus far in Turin, initially joining the Bianconeri on a season-long loan deal in August 2024 before completing a permanent switch 12 months later. He has made nearly 100 appearances for the Serie A giants while chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

The versatile French defender has been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, featuring in all four Serie A games thus far while accumulating 360 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Why do Liverpool and Manchester United want Kalulu?

Manchester United briefly considered signing Pierre Kalulu in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are still interested, as they want a centre-back who can replace Harry Maguire in the long run. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled with a lower back injury over the past 12 months, creating doubts about his durability once he returns. Manchester United also need a reliable right-back, as Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have been inconsistent.

As for Liverpool, the Reds also hold a long-standing interest, which has not waned, as they have a similar problem as Manchester United. The Reds are uncertain whether Ronald Araujo will remain at Anfield after his loan deal ends. Additionally, Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year. So, Liverpool need a centre-back and a right-back.

Kalulu’s ability to reprise multiple roles in the backline makes him an ideal fit for clubs seeking defensive versatility. However, Juventus’s public stance (no sales, contract talks underway) makes a January exit unlikely, despite the £42 million valuation and both clubs’ keen interest.