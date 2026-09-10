Juventus working on new deal for Pierre Kalulu

Juventus will attempt to tie 26-year-old French international Pierre Kalulu to a new long-term contract after speculation around his future in the summer.

According to a report by Italian Calciomercato, Pierre Kalulu is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Juventus utility man.

Per Calciomercato, while Manchester United wanted to sign Kalulu from Juventus in the summer transfer window, they have no interest in parting ways with him. Instead, the report suggests that the Serie A giants have prepared a new four-year contract for the Frenchman, extending his current terms by 12 months.

How has Pierre Kalulu fared at Juventus?

Pierre Kalulu has made substantial progress since joining Juventus from AC Milan. While the 26-year-old was inconsistent during his stint with the Rossoneri, he has turned things around since moving to Turin, initially on a season-long loan deal in August 2024 before completing a permanent move 12 months later.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances for the Bianconeri thus far while chipping in with three goals and eight assists. He has also been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, featuring in all three Serie A games while accumulating 270 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest

Manchester United mulled over signing Pierre Kalulu in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Red Devils are scouring the market for a centre-back due to Harry Maguire’s advancing age, with the veteran Englishman approaching the twilight of his career.

Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled with a lower back injury over the past 12 months, which raises concerns about his durability. Manchester United can also do with a right-back, as Noussair Mazraoui faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after his links with AC Milan in the summer.

However, while Kalulu remains on Manchester United’s wishlist, a deal appears to be a tall order. With Juventus ready to hand a new four-year contract to the French defender, a move to the Premier League is contingent on his stance on his future with the Serie A club.