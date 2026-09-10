Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United would pay big to sign Pierre Kalulu

A host of teams from the Premier League are keeping tabs on Pierre Kalulu’s situation and would be willing to pay big for the Juventus star.

According to a report by Tutto Juve, Pierre Kalulu’s situation could enter delicate territory at Juventus amid rising interest in the French defender. The 26-year-old has attracted considerable interest from Premier League sides, with Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United reportedly willing to pay a significant fee to bring him to England.

Pierre Kalulu has enjoyed an accomplished career in Serie A ever since he moved to AC Milan, where he won the Scudetto. The Frenchman has since played for Juventus over the last two seasons, with the Bianconeri making his loan move permanent.

He has made 95 appearances across all competitions in Turin and currently has a contract until 2029, which gives Juventus plenty of control. However, if the Bianconeri fail to qualify for the Champions League again, questions could be raised over his future, particularly as there are reports of potential contract talks.

Pierre Kalulu on Premier League radar

Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United were linked with Kalulu earlier in the summer, according to reports, and it could be a case of those clubs reigniting their interest. Newcastle United are also in the mix, with the quartet of English sides ready to pay big for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Liverpool had considered Kalulu at some point during the summer, according to reports, but eventually ended up signing Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona. Both players have a similar profile, with each capable of playing as a central defender and a right-back.

Manchester United and Liverpool were recently linked with Marc Pubill, according to a report, which suggests they are eager to bring in a player of Kalulu’s profile. Newcastle United are probably planning for the long-term future of their central defence and could reunite Kalulu with his former AC Milan teammate Malick Thiaw.

Aston Villa are also considering defensive signings, despite recently adding Taylor Harwood-Bellis to the mix. However, they are seemingly seeking someone who can play multiple roles and compete with Matty Cash. So, the Premier League quartet will continue to monitor Kalulu’s situation as his Juventus future comes into question.