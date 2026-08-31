Taylor Harwood-Bellis set to join Aston Villa as £30 million deal agreed

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on the verge of joining Aston Villa, with the West Midlands club reaching an agreement to sign the 24-year-old Southampton defender.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Aston Villa will pay a basic fee of £25 million to Southampton, with the overall package worth £30 million including add-ons. The Villans have been keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and the 24-year-old Southampton defender is now on the verge of moving to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has revealed that Harwood-Bellis has received permission to undergo his medical tests with Aston Villa, with the player set to sign a five-year contract with the West Midlands club. The reputed journalist has suggested in a report on The Athletic that Unai Emery has been the driving force behind Villa’s move for the Englishman.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and his Southampton journey so far

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has come leaps and bounds since joining Southampton from Manchester City. The EFL Championship club initially signed the 24-year-old on loan in September 2023 before completing a permanent move twelve months later. While the Saints have struggled throughout his spell at St. Mary’s, the player has been a rare standout performer for the club.

Harwood-Bellis has made 134 appearances for Southampton thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa now set to sign him.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest has reflected the West Midlands club’s urgent need for defensive reinforcement after sanctioning Ezri Konsa’s departure to Arsenal. Additionally, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers.

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have thus been keen on signing a centre-back to bolster their options, with Fikayo Tomori also emerging as a target. Aston Villa also pursued other central defenders, but they have finally zeroed in on Harwood-Bellis, with his physical profile, age, and experience of English football adding to his appeal.

With the 24-year-old Englishman also donning the leadership hat at Southampton, his addition will provide significant value to Aston Villa. The EFL Championship club’s £30 million asking price remained the critical barrier to a deal, and with the Villans ready to meet the valuation, a late deal is now on the cusp of completion.