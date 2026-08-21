Aston Villa make approach for Fikayo Tomori move, player open to switch

Aston Villa have made an approach for Fikayo Tomori as their search for Ezri Konsa’s replacement continues, with the AC Milan defender reportedly keen on the move.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are interested in signing Tomori to address their defensive needs. Unai Emery’s side view the AC Milan defender as a potential replacement for Arsenal-bound Konsa, although other options are also being explored.

The Englishman is reportedly open to joining Aston Villa, despite attracting interest from other clubs in his homeland. Konsa is set to join Arsenal after an agreement was reached between the clubs, leaving Villa searching for replacements.

Chelsea’s Tosin Adarabioyo has been mentioned as a potential target, while AC Milan’s Tomori has now emerged as another option. Meanwhile, David Ornstein also reported that Aston Villa approached Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, although the bid was rejected with Southampton seeking more than the £18 million plus add-ons that Villa offered.

Overall, it is clear that the West Midlands outfit are eager to bring in new defenders, with Tomori now emerging as a serious possibility.

Aston Villa’s Fikayo Tomori pursuit

Aston Villa have reportedly approached Milan with a fee of €10-15 million under discussion. That price could suit Emery’s side, but the final decision may depend on whether Tomori is considered the right fit for the team.

According to Luca Bianchin, Tomori is open to joining Aston Villa after waiting for the right club to approach. He is believed to be outside AC Milan’s plans for the upcoming season and has only one year remaining on his contract, making him one of the players the Italian club are keen to sell.

Tomori has also attracted interest from other English clubs, although he has so far shown no inclination to accept those offers. Aston Villa’s approach has sparked Tomori’s interest in returning to England; negotiations may follow.

Tomori was also linked with Coventry City earlier in the window. Despite his prior work under Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Tomori has shown no interest in joining the Sky Blues. Aston Villa’s Champions League status distinguishes the opportunity, and this factor could prove decisive as Tomori weighs his next step.