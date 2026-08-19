Ezri Konsa set to join Arsenal as deal agreed

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for key defensive target Ezri Konsa, with the player scheduled to undergo a medical.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Konsa is on the verge of joining Arsenal after the Gunners reached an agreement with Aston Villa. Arsenal will pay £51 million plus add-ons to sign the England international, with Mikel Arteta eager to bring in a new right-sided defender.

Arsenal entered the summer transfer window with the clear objective of strengthening their defence with a right-sided player. Arteta was keen to sign someone capable of operating both centrally and at right-back, although only a few players fit that profile.

The Gunners were recently linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah, who has demonstrated his ability to play in both positions. Como’s Jacobo Ramón and Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill have also been mentioned during the window, but Konsa was considered Arsenal’s priority target.

Arsenal to sign Ezri Konsa

The Premier League champions held talks with Aston Villa over Konsa at various stages of the summer but initially failed to convince the club to sell. There were suggestions of a valuation gap between the two sides, with the West Midlands outfit reportedly demanding £60 million for the long-serving defender.

However, Arsenal have now reached an agreement to sign the England international. The Gunners will pay £51 million plus add-ons for the 28-year-old, who is reportedly keen to join the north London club. He is scheduled to undergo his medical before completing the transfer.

Why is the Konsa signing important for Arsenal?

Arsenal are set to be without key defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba. The latter is expected to miss at least several months with a back problem, while Timber is dealing with a groin issue that could keep him out for several matches at the start of the season.

It was therefore imperative for Arsenal to sign a player with sufficient experience to cover both the full-back and centre-back positions. Given his versatility and Premier League experience, Konsa was widely viewed as the strongest option available in the market.

Overall, this is an excellent signing for Arsenal. The 28-year-old will provide stability and cover during the absences of Saliba and Timber. Once those regular starters return, Konsa will also offer strong competition for a place in Arteta’s defence.