Arsenal begin negotiations to sign Jarell Quansah

Arsenal are in talks to sign former Liverpool defensive prospect Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Arsenal have opened negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential move for Jarell Quansah, according to a report from The Guardian, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new season.

The English international has emerged as a surprise target for the Gunners, who need cover for William Saliba and Jurrien Timber after injuries ruled both defenders out of the start of the campaign. Quansah’s ability to operate in central defence and at right-back makes him an attractive option for Arsenal as they look for greater depth.

The Liverpool academy graduate joined Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth an initial £30 million and quickly established himself as an important part of their defence. The 23-year-old featured 44 times during his first season in Germany, with all of his appearances coming in central defence.

He accumulated more than 3,700 minutes across those appearances and also bagged five goals, while his performances were strong enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Quansah’s valuation will cause problems for Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen, however, have little interest in allowing the defender to leave after only one season. Quansah signed a five-year contract when he moved to the Bundesliga, leaving the German club in a strong negotiating position.

They value him at a minimum of £43 million, considerably more than Arsenal currently appear willing to spend. The Gunners could nevertheless test their resolve with an opening offer around £30 million, similar to the proposal they previously made for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

That bid for Konsa was rejected, forcing Arsenal to explore alternatives as they attempt to solve their defensive shortage before the season gets underway. Quansah’s situation is also notable from Liverpool’s perspective. According to Ben Jacobs, the Reds’ buy-back clause has now expired, meaning they no longer have that contractual route to bring the centre-back back to Anfield.

That could make a potential Arsenal move even more intriguing, particularly given Quansah’s rapid development since leaving Merseyside. Arsenal’s opening discussions suggest they are serious about exploring the deal, but there remains a sizeable gap between what Leverkusen want and what the Gunners are prepared to pay.