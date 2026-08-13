Arsenal have new discussions with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa move

Arsenal will look to sign 28-year-old English international Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ezri Konsa remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Aston Villa defender.

Per the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Aston Villa have “held fresh talks” to sign Konsa, though a deal will not materialise anytime soon. The North London club’s proposal to sign the Englishman during these discussions has been worth £40 million, which falls considerably short of the asking price of £60 million.

Ezri Konsa and his rise at Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in July 2019. The London native spent his formative years and graduated from the youth division at Charlton Athletic. However, the 28-year-old has risen in prominence during his spell at Aston Villa.

The English international has made 286 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and four assists, an impressive output for a central defender. That has allowed him to become a regular for England. Meanwhile, Konsa’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Ezri Konsa makes logical sense. The Gunners are combing the market for a centre-back, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a back injury. Additionally, Jurrien Timber has yet to regain fitness after struggling with fitness issues towards the end of the 2025/26 season.

With Cristhian Mosquera being the only right-footed centre-back in Mikel Arteta’s squad apart from the exit-linked Ben White, Arsenal must sign someone to cover for Saliba and eventually compete him to be the first-choice right-sided central defender.

Aston Villa’s stance remains clear. A deal will not materialise unless they receive a bid worth £60 million, following which they may reluctantly agree to part ways with a pivotal figure. With Arsenal’s proposal falling short of that valuation, a significant gap remains before an agreement sees the light of day.