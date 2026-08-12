Aston Villa will reluctantly sell Ezri Konsa if Arsenal pay £60 million

Arsenal can secure the services of Aston Villa defensive mainstay Ezri Konsa if they are willing to pay £60 million.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are targeting Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, according to a report from Football Insider. The Premier League champions view the 28-year-old as a leading defensive target as they look to strengthen their options at the back, particularly given William Saliba’s current injury-enforced absence.

Konsa’s appeal extends beyond pure centre-back cover. Primarily a centre-back, the former Brentford defender is equally comfortable operating at right-back, giving Arteta tactical flexibility across the defensive line.

The Englishman’s consistency and defensive flexibility mark him as a standout option for a squad that already possesses significant defensive quality. The 28-year-old featured in 48 games last term, racked up close to 4,200 minutes and played a significant part in their UEFA Europa League triumph.

Aston Villa may have to sanction another major departure

While Konsa has been an integral part of Unai Emery’s setup and he won’t want to lose out on him, Aston Villa face a difficult summer. The Premier League’s financial regulations have placed the club under pressure to raise funds, and they have already sold Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa will find it difficult to turn down a substantial offer for Konsa, though Arsenal are currently some distance away from meeting the £60 million valuation. Despite their financial constraints, the club do not want to lose him cheaply; Konsa still has two years remaining on his contract, meaning there is no immediate pressure to sell.

His importance to Unai Emery’s side and his established status as one of Aston Villa’s most reliable performers over the past few seasons, as well as his regular appearances for England, make him a cornerstone of the squad.

For Arsenal to prise Konsa away, they must get close to Villa’s £60 million valuation. A bid of that magnitude could change the West Midlands outfit’s financial calculus and force them into a reluctant sale.

Interestingly, Aston Villa have another potential exit lined up. The club intend to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez instead of Konsa before the window closes and would prefer the Argentine to be their final major departure.

That preference underlines how highly Aston Villa value Konsa, despite their financial difficulties. The club would rather retain their defensive mainstay and cash in on Martinez, but a sizeable Arsenal bid could leave them with a difficult decision.