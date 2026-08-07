Aston Villa open to selling Emiliano Martinez to block Ezri Konsa sale

Aston Villa would rather lose Emiliano Martinez than Ezri Konsa, as there are some key decisions to be made in the final phase of the transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to renew their interest in Ezri Konsa, with Aston Villa reluctant to sell him in this window. According to Football Insider, the Birmingham side would rather lose Emiliano Martinez than the 28-year-old Aston Villa star, with links to Saudi Arabia mentioned in the report regarding the Argentine goalkeeper.

Konsa is reportedly keen to join Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side pursuing the 28-year-old defender since the window opened to strengthen their backline. Per Football Insider, Aston Villa are reluctant to lose Konsa and are seeking a fee that the Gunners have so far been unwilling to pay.

Why Martinez over Konsa?

The West Midlands club would rather sell Martinez than part with Konsa this window. While Arsenal are expected to maintain pressure for the English defender, Aston Villa would rather offload their skipper and close the door on any further sales moving forward.

Martinez attracted interest from Serie A giants Juventus for much of this window. However, the Italian club have reportedly informed Aston Villa that they are withdrawing from the race. With the goalkeeper having been angling for a departure for nearly two years, the report speculates that he could leave for a club in Saudi Arabia, while teammate Leon Bailey could also make the move to the Middle East.

Martinez has been a key component of this Villa side since his £17 million move from Arsenal in 2020. The move reflects Villa’s prioritisation of defensive stability. A 28-year-old England international central defender is viewed as central to their long-term project, while Martinez, at 34, is approaching the end of a goalkeeper’s peak years. He has played a huge role in their recent rise as a club, as well as in their Europa League triumph last term.

Will Arsenal keep chasing Konsa?

Arsenal are yet to finalise the right target to add to their backline, as William Saliba’s back injury has become a source of concern for Mikel Arteta. The Spanish tctician wants someone who could cover the centre-back position as well as feature out wide, and the 28-year-old Aston Villa star fits the role well.

With Saliba sidelined, Arsenal remain focused on Konsa, though Aston Villa’s unwillingness to sell below their valuation may force Arteta to pursue alternate targets.