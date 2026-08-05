Hull City call off Leon Bailey move, Saudi clubs interested

Aston Villa must find a new solution for Leon Bailey after the Jamaican winger’s proposed move to Hull City collapsed.

The newly promoted Premier League side had been working on a deal for the Jamaica international, with negotiations appearing to be moving towards a conclusion. However, Hull have now withdrawn from the pursuit, forcing Villa to explore alternative destinations for a player who is no longer part of Unai Emery’s long-term plans.

According to Football Insider, several Saudi Pro League clubs are closely monitoring Bailey’s situation and could now provide Aston Villa with a more lucrative route to completing his permanent departure.

Hull abandon prolonged Bailey negotiations

Hull had been closing in on the 28-year-old as they looked to strengthen their attacking options ahead of their return to the Premier League. The negotiations became increasingly drawn out, though, and the proposed transfer has now fallen through completely. The reasons behind the collapse have not been disclosed, but there is no longer an expectation that Bailey will join the Tigers this summer.

That represents a setback for Aston Villa, who have been attempting to move the winger on since the transfer window opened. Bailey made only 13 Premier League appearances for Villa last season. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Roma before being recalled due to injuries elsewhere in Emery’s squad.

His return was viewed as a temporary solution rather than a genuine reintegration into the West Midlands club’s long-term project, and the club have continued looking for a permanent buyer.

Saudi interest offers Villa alternative exit route

Bailey’s contract runs until June 2027, which makes this summer an important opportunity for Aston Villa to recover a reasonable transfer fee. Allowing him to enter the final year of his agreement would weaken the club’s negotiating position and could leave Villa facing either a discounted sale or a free transfer further down the line.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are now understood to be prepared to make their interest more concrete after monitoring the situation surrounding the failed Hull move. Saudi Arabia could appeal financially to both Villa and the player. The Midlands club may receive a stronger transfer proposal than Hull were prepared to offer, while Bailey could be presented with a substantial salary package.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker still possesses the pace, dribbling ability and versatility to interest clubs seeking an experienced wide forward. However, his lack of a regular role under Emery means a departure remains the most likely outcome.

The collapse of Hull’s move is frustrating for Aston Villa, but Saudi interest may ultimately produce a better financial outcome. Bailey’s time at Villa appears to have reached its natural conclusion, and keeping him as a peripheral player would benefit neither party.

The priority should now be securing a permanent sale rather than accepting another temporary loan. With several Saudi clubs reportedly attentive, Villa may still be able to move him on quickly while recovering a useful fee and removing his wages from the squad.