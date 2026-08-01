Ezri Konsa wants Arsenal move amid Liverpool links

Ezri Konsa would prefer a switch to Arsenal, as Liverpool also remain keen and Aston Villa’s asking price is seen as an issue.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal could get serious about pursuing a reliable defender amid ongoing links to Ezri Konsa. The England international reportedly prefers a switch to the Emirates, despite interest from elsewhere, including Liverpool.

Ezri Konsa has proven himself to be a reliable defender for Aston Villa, featuring in 48 games across all competitions, including 34 outings in the Premier League.

There have been plenty of rumours of a possible departure from Aston Villa, as Arsenal were heavily linked with the defender. Mikel Arteta considers the England international a key addition, though the West Midlands outfit might reportedly be reluctant to lose Konsa. The defender would be open to leaving the club.

Why Konsa is a target

Arsenal are seeking cover at centre-back after William Saliba suffered a back issue, aggravated during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman is expected to sit out for an extended period. While the left side of Arsenal’s defence has rounded options in Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori who can cover for Gabriel Magalhees, the right side lacks such defensive depth.

While Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber are at Mikel Arteta’s disposal, he needs another option for the position. Konsa’s ability to play centrally or as a right-back is a huge factor in clubs chasing the defender. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also in the hunt.

The departure of Ibrahima Konate has left a hole at the back, while new arrival Jeremy Jacquet and the experienced Joe Gomez are not yet seen as clear-cut first-choice partners for Virgil van Dijk. Andoni Iraola is pushing for the Konsa signing, according to recent reports.

The fee stumbling-block and Liverpool interest

Aston Villa are reportedly demanding around the £60 million mark to sell the 28-year-old, which is seen as excessive. Earlier reports indicated the Gunners were eager to pay a considerably lower price. However, other competitors have entered the race, including Liverpool.

While both clubs could move for Konsa, the England international is currently leaning towards a switch to Arsenal. There are also numerous other options available, such as Como’s Jacobo Ramon and Sporting CP’s Zeno Debast.