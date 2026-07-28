Andoni Iraola pushing Liverpool to sign Ezri Konsa

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has identified Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as one of his priority defensive targets.

Andoni Iraola is keen to strengthen the heart of his defence following Ibrahima Konate’s departure and injury setbacks, with the England international emerging as a leading candidate.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Iraola has personally urged Liverpool’s hierarchy to pursue a move for Konsa, believing the experienced centre-back would strengthen the Merseyside club’s defence immediately.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders in recent seasons, combining composure in possession with excellent positional awareness and versatility. Liverpool’s need for another central defender has become increasingly apparent in recent weeks.

The Reds have already lost Ibrahima Konate, while injuries have further depleted Iraola’s options ahead of the new campaign. Although Liverpool have added Jeremy Jacquet this summer, the youngster is viewed as one for the future, leaving the manager eager to recruit a proven Premier League performer.

Iraola himself has repeatedly acknowledged that Liverpool still need reinforcements before the transfer window closes. Speaking during the club’s pre-season tour, he admitted there were “obvious” areas that required strengthening and stressed that the club remained active in the market despite already completing a number of deals.

Konsa could be a handy option

Konsa’s profile fits the type of player Liverpool are believed to be targeting. The England international has been a key figure for Aston Villa since arriving from Brentford and has consistently impressed with his reliability, aerial ability and calmness under pressure. Capable of operating both as a central defender and at right-back when required, he would offer Iraola valuable tactical flexibility.

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Aston Villa regard Konsa as one of the cornerstones of Unai Emery’s squad and are unlikely to entertain offers unless they receive an exceptional proposal. The defender remains under a long-term contract, placing Villa in a strong negotiating position and allowing them to demand a significant transfer fee.

With Konsa under a long-term contract and Aston Villa unlikely to negotiate without exceptional terms, Liverpool’s pursuit faces both a financial and a test of resolve before the window closes. The player has also been linked with Arsenal recently. The Gunners are pursuing a centre-back, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a back injury.

So, the battle for the Aston Villa defender’s signature may go down the wire, as Aston Villa may not be open to the Englishman’s departure in the final month of the summer transfer window.