Zeno Debast offered to Arsenal

Zeno Debast is the latest defender on Arsenal’s radar, after the Sporting CP star offered by intermediaries.

Arsenal are currently in the market for a right-sided centre-back as cover for the injured William Saliba, with several high-profile options being linked. According to Caught Offside, Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast was offered to the Gunners by intermediaries, with the Belgian international likely to cost around €40 million.

Arsenal are looking for defensive cover following an official injury update on William Saliba. The club confirmed the Frenchman’s back problem, which could sideline him for an extended period. The club had been aware of Saliba’s issues and had been actively seeking reinforcement in the transfer market, with the duration of his absence remaining unclear. Several notable defenders have been linked, including Ezri Konsa and John Stones.

The report states that intermediaries have offered Arsenal the chance to explore a move for Debast, with the Sporting CP star likely to cost in the €40 million region. The 26-cap Belgian international has been a regular for the Portuguese side since his move there in 2024, and now he might get a chance to follow former teammate Viktor Gyökeres in making the switch to the Emirates.

Debast’s profile and injury caution

The 26-cap Belgian international has been a regular for Sporting CP since his 2024 move, and could follow former teammate Viktor Gyökeres in joining Arsenal. Debast was selected for Belgium’s World Cup squad but could not feature in the tournament because of an injury he was carrying before it began.

If Saliba is out for a prolonged period and Arsenal cannot secure other targets, Debast could serve as a contingency option. He is young and has experience with Anderlecht and Sporting CP. However, Arsenal must be wary of his recent injury record. Last season alone, knee and hamstring issues restricted him to just 17 league games for Sporting CP. There are emerging doubts about whether he can sustain the intensity of the Premier League.

Other targets under consideration

Despite the intermediaries’ offer, per Caught Offside, Arsenal have not yet pursued talks with Debast, although that stance could shift if primary targets prove unattainable. Konsa remains a key target, but Aston Villa’s asking price is proving prohibitive.

John Stones is also a player of interest to Arsenal, with the former Manchester City man available as a free agent. Despite Chelsea’s apparent interest, the Gunners may have a slight advantage, as the experienced defender might prefer the Gunners and could pursue a coaching career after his playing days. A reunion with Mikel Arteta might align with that plan.