Arsenal fail with approach to sign Marc Pubill

Atletico Madrid have rejected Arsenal’s approach for Marc Pubill, with the Spanish club keen to extend the defender’s contract.

According to AS, the Gunners had hoped to land the 23-year-old after an impressive season from the Spanish defender. Mikel Arteta wants a right-sided defender who can play centrally as well as out wide, and despite their interest in the Spaniard, Atletico Madrid have no intention of letting him leave.

Arsenal are yet to complete their transfer business. Bruno Guimaraes was the latest to join the Gunners in a £75 million move from Newcastle United. While they are looking for a marquee attacking signing, Mikel Arteta has made clear his need for a high-quality right-sided defender who can play both as a right-back and a centre-back.

Several names have been linked this summer, with Marc Pubill the latest target to emerge on the North London club’s wishlist. However, a deal now looks extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Marc Pubill approach rebuffed

Atletico Madrid are protected by a significant €500 million release clause in Pubill’s contract, which runs until 2030, meaning they hold considerable power over his future and could demand a substantial fee if the player decides he wants to leave.

The details behind Arsenal’s approach, or any reported offer, remain unclear. However, the Gunners were reportedly prepared to negotiate a significant fee, but Atletico showed no inclination to engage. The Spanish club believe Pubill’s future lies in Madrid and are interested in extending his contract, while the defender himself feels valued at the club.

Why are Arsenal searching for a defender?

Arsenal arguably have one of the strongest defensive units in world football, yet Arteta remains eager to sign another defender. The main reason for the search is William Saliba’s injury, with the Frenchman expected to be sidelined for a considerable period due to a back problem. As a result, the manager wants to find a high-quality centre-back who can also cover or compete at right-back.

Ezri Konsa has been the main target so far, with the Aston Villa defender reportedly open to joining Arsenal if a deal can be agreed. The asking price for the England international has been a key issue, with Aston Villa willing to sell if the Gunners submit a £60 million offer.

Arsenal remain focused on alternatives, with Konsa representing their likeliest target if Atletico Madrid maintain their firm stance on Pubill. A £60 million offer could unlock the England international, though the North London club’s board has so far resisted that outlay.