Fikayo Tomori waiting for the right offer amid Newcastle United, West Ham United links

AC Milan are preparing for further changes in defence as Ruben Amorim continues reshaping the squad around his preferred tactical ideas.

The arrival of Mario Gila from Lazio has increased competition at centre-back and created fresh uncertainty around several established members of the Rossoneri squad. The Italian giants are also looking to raise funds through player sales, with the club hierarchy prepared to listen to proposals for individuals no longer considered central to the manager’s plans.

That approach could create opportunities for Premier League clubs seeking experienced defensive reinforcements. Fikayo Tomori is now waiting for the right offer to leave Milan, with Newcastle United and West Ham United among the clubs linked with the 28-year-old defender.

Tomori travelled with the squad to Glasgow for AC Milan’s friendly against Celtic, but his future remains unresolved. The former Chelsea player is reportedly maintaining regular contact with his representatives as he considers a possible return to English football.

Gila arrival pushes Tomori down the hierarchy

According to Calciomercato, Milan’s reported €30 million signing of Gila from Lazio has further reduced Tomori’s prospects of securing a regular starting position. The England international is now understood to be near the bottom of Amorim’s defensive pecking order, strengthening the expectation that he could be sold before the transfer window closes.

After several seasons in Italy, Tomori is believed to be open to a new challenge. However, he is not prepared to accept just any opportunity and wants a proposal that makes sense both financially and from a sporting perspective.

Newcastle and West Ham appear to be the most prominent Premier League clubs monitoring his situation, while Coventry City and Hull City have also reportedly shown interest. A move to Newcastle could offer Tomori the chance to compete at the upper end of the Premier League, while West Ham may be able to provide a more immediate route back to regular first-team football.

Milan seeking funds from English departures

Tomori is not the only former Chelsea player facing an uncertain future at San Siro. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been placed on the market, with neither player believed to feature prominently in Amorim’s plans.

Both men are under contract until 2027, which gives Milan some leverage in negotiations but also creates pressure to sell before their values begin to decline. The Rossoneri hierarchy are hoping to raise more than €30 million from their combined departures. Whether that target can be achieved may depend heavily on the level of Premier League interest.

Tomori’s experience in both Serie A and English football should make him an attractive option. He has demonstrated pace, aggression and the ability to defend in a high line, although interested clubs will still need to satisfy his personal expectations.

Tomori’s time at Milan appears to be approaching a natural conclusion. The arrival of Gila and Amorim’s apparent preference for other defenders leave him with little reason to remain as a peripheral figure. Newcastle would represent the more ambitious sporting move, but West Ham may be able to offer him a clearer starting role. The decisive factor will be whether either club produces an offer that matches both Milan’s valuation and Tomori’s career ambitions.