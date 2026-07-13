Newcastle United poised to rival Coventry City in Fikayo Tomori chase

Newcastle United are preparing to step up their pursuit of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, setting the stage for a transfer battle with Coventry City.

Newcastle United are confident of completing a deal for Fikayo Tomori if AC Milan sanction his departure. The 28-year-old has been identified as one of Newcastle’s priority defensive targets, with Football Insider suggesting the club is increasingly confident of securing the deal.

Eddie Howe has been eager to reinforce his backline following another demanding season, and Tomori’s name has remained on the Tyneside club’s shortlist for well over a year. The 28-year-old was linked with a move to St. James’ Park during previous transfer windows, but a switch never materialised as he remained with the Serie A giants.

Milan are believed to be open to selling the former Chelsea centre-back this summer, providing Newcastle with an opportunity to revive their long-standing interest. Club insiders reportedly believe the Rossoneri will not obstruct a deal if a suitable offer arrives.

However, Newcastle United are not the only club monitoring the defender’s situation. Coventry City have also emerged as surprise contenders for Tomori’s signature, with the newly promoted Premier League side exploring the possibility of bringing the England international back to English football. Coventry have reportedly made enquiries, though the defender may favour Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United could use Tomori

Howe has consistently targeted players with Premier League experience and proven pedigree, and Tomori fits that profile after previously starring for Chelsea before establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable defenders. Since joining Milan permanently in 2021 after an impressive loan spell, Tomori has accumulated more than 200 appearances for the Rossoneri while also remaining in contention for England selection thanks to his consistent performances in Italy.

For Newcastle United, adding another experienced central defender would further strengthen a squad that is expected to compete on multiple fronts next season. Howe has already been active in the transfer market and is keen to ensure his defensive options possess both quality and depth as the fixtures begin to pile up.

Although no formal agreement has been reached yet, the latest developments suggest Newcastle are in a strong position to challenge for Tomori’s signature. Even though Coventry want him, the Magpies’ financial strength, top-flight status and European ambitions may ultimately prove decisive.