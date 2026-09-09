Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Marc Pubill

A host of Premier League giants are keeping constant tabs on Marc Pubill’s situation over at Atletico Madrid, with summer approaches expected.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are monitoring Marc Pubill at Atletico Madrid, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Premier League clubs are expected to ramp up interest ahead of the next transfer window.

The versatile defender has made a considerable mark since joining Atletico Madrid last summer from UD Almeria, making 39 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side. He has operated primarily as a centre-back and occasionally as a right-back, a dual capability that has drawn sustained attention from Premier League scouts.

His ability to play both positions is the big talking point when it comes to interest from Premier League sides, as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea were all reportedly linked with him back in the summer. His displays for Atletico Madrid could have threatened the Spanish side with the prospect of losing him; however, Simeone’s side were seemingly unwilling to let him leave in the window.

Arsenal reportedly failed with an approach for Pubill, having pursued him as a defensive target before agreeing to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, while Manchester United were keen and Liverpool may have considered a move before signing Ronald Araújo on loan from Barcelona. Atletico Madrid resisted all summer approaches.

Premier League teams keep tabs on Marc Pubill

Scouts from all four clubs are now closely watching Pubill this season, with interest expected to persist as the market evolves. Atletico Madrid are believed to value the defender at around €60 million, a figure that could prove manageable for any of the interested parties.

The defender’s ability to operate across both defensive positions aligns with strategic priorities across the four clubs. Arsenal have emphasised deploying centre-backs in full-back roles under Mikel Arteta, while Liverpool are reportedly seeking a new right-sided defender who can also play as a right-back.

Manchester United are exploring a long-term successor to Harry Maguire, and Chelsea have a history of investing in top defensive talent for sustained competitive depth.

Pubill remains contracted to Atletico Madrid through 2030, meaning any suitor will require to table an offer significantly above the €60 million valuation to open negotiations, which is a possibility given his importance to the Spanish side.