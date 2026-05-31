Barcelona, Chelsea rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Marc Pubill race

A host of top teams are interested in Marc Pubill following an impressive season, with Atletico Madrid’s stance now revealed.

According to Caught Offside, Atletico Madrid are bracing for multiple offers for key defender Marc Pubill. Barcelona are the La Liga side pushing for a move, while Manchester United are joined by Chelsea and Liverpool in the race from the Premier League.

Pubill was not a clear first choice for Diego Simeone following his move from Almeria last summer, but he forced his way into contention during the second half of the season. Barcelona remain in the mix for the versatile defender, although their ongoing public spat with Atletico Madrid over the pursuit of Julian Alvarez could make negotiations difficult.

The Catalan giants are keen to strengthen their backline, with Pubill’s ability to play as both a centre-back and right-back making him a valuable asset. Atletico Madrid are expected to reject any approach from Barcelona, which leaves the door open for Premier League clubs to make their case.

Which Premier League clubs are chasing Marc Pubill?

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go all out for Pubill, which aligns with their need for a right-sided, versatile defender as they prepare a succession plan for Harry Maguire. Chelsea are also in the mix, as they too are looking to reinforce the right side of their defence ahead of the new season amid the continued search for a long-term partner for Levi Colwill.

Liverpool are also reportedly keen on signing Pubill, given concerns over Conor Bradley’s injury record and uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s future. A player like the Spanish defender, who is on the cusp of becoming a regular at the international level, would be a strong addition, although convincing Atletico Madrid to sell will be a significant challenge.

Will Atletico Madrid sell Marc Pubill?

Atletico Madrid have reportedly considered offering Pubill a new contract amid growing interest from multiple suitors. In reality, they remain relaxed about the situation, largely due to the €500 million release clause in his current deal.

With a promising career ahead of him, Atletico Madrid are reluctant to lose Pubill at this stage of his development. However, should a substantial offer arrive, there could be room for discussion. For now, though, the club are leaning towards keeping the highly rated Spanish defender.