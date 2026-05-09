Liverpool eyeing Marc Pubill swoop, Atletico Madrid eager to secure a contract agreement

Liverpool’s interest in Marc Pubill could spark urgent action from Atletico Madrid over a contract renewal for the young defender.

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for an important summer window, and one of the priorities is to keep hold of promising defender Marc Pubill. As per Fichajes, the Spanish giants are planning urgent contract renewal talks with the player’s camp amid rising interest from Liverpool in the Spaniard.

Marc Pubill arrived at Atletico Madrid last summer, as Los Rojiblancos won the race for the defender and signed him from Almeria amid tremendous interest from other La Liga clubs, including Barcelona. The Spaniard took his time before making a mark in the team, but Diego Simeone has chosen him regularly in the second half of the season.

At the moment, the Argentine tactician considers the versatile defender a key part of his plans moving ahead, as Pubill is aiming to cement his place in the backline. His ability to play as a full-back is even more helpful, as he held his ground recently in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal in the wide role.

Atletico Madrid are aware that there are clubs like Liverpool chasing the defender, amid suggestions the Merseyside outfit could trigger his €80 million release clause if need be. Despite having a high release clause in his contract, Pubill has a low salary at the moment, which is why Atletico Madrid are urgently planning contract renewal talks.

Atletico Madrid are eager to improve his salary to the level of a first-team starter, which will represent an important new deal for the €80 million-rated defender. With the new contract, the club might also increase his current release clause, mainly to ward off suitors like Liverpool from the chase, as Chelsea are also in the mix for Pubill.

Can Atletico Madrid keep Marc Pubill?

Liverpool are interested in the Spanish defender and would be willing to trigger his release clause this summer. Arne Slot is eager to build a strong foundation at the back, leading the Merseyside club to target players with experience good enough to take the club’s ideas forward. So, Pubill fits into the equation well.

However, their pursuit might depend on how Atletico plan out their action, as they will be confident of keeping hold of the Spaniard. Liverpool’s push could potentially convince the player over a big switch to the Premier League, but his growing stature within the ranks of the Spanish giants could change his mind and allow Simeone to keep hold of the defender for the long term.