Manchester United ready to go all out to sign Marc Pubill

Manchester United seem willing to break the bank to sign Atletico Madrid defensive sensation Marc Pubill.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are ready to go all out to sign Marc Pubill, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish centre-back has an €80 million release clause in his contract, a fee that is well within the reach of the Red Devils.

Pubill arrived at Atletico Madrid from UD Almeria last summer as a promising full-back with massive potential, stamina and strong physical presence. Diego Simeone has converted him into a centre-back, and the gamble has worked wonders for the club as well as the player.

His consistent performances at the heart of the defence have helped him secure a spot in Spain’s squad for the World Cup. The 22-year-old is now on the verge of making his international debut on the biggest stage of them all.

In his 36 outings across competitions, the youngster has impressed everyone with his speed, aggression in duels, and ability to cover empty spaces. His rise has caught the attention, and with him set to feature at the World Cup, the interest in his services will only go up.

Manchester United want to sign Marc Pubill

Atletico Madrid are seriously worried about keeping hold of the 22-year-old, with the release clause in place. Manchester United have emerged as a serious threat. The Red Devils haven’t been consistent enough at the back, and Michael Carrick is looking for a young defender who can help him out both in the short and long run.

They consider Pubill a perfect fit for the Premier League because of his pace, power and ability to deal with attackers in one-on-one situations. While the €80 million clause is massive, it’s not beyond United’s capabilities. However, they will initially look to strike a deal below that figure if possible.

Given Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez’s injury history, investing in Pubill will certainly make a lot of sense. However, Atletico won’t let him go that easily. They already have a plan in place; the Spanish giants are looking to hand him a new deal with a significant pay hike to keep hold of him.