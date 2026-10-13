Liverpool could offload Jeremie Frimpong in January amid Jules Kounde links

Jeremie Frimpong may have entered his final months as a Liverpool player amid his never-ending struggles.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s patience with Jeremie Frimpong is beginning to wear thin, with the Reds increasingly open to moving the right-back on as they accelerate plans to strengthen the position.

The 25-year-old arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million in the summer of 2025, but his performances have failed to convince since making the switch to Anfield. His difficulties were particularly evident during Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, when Jeremy Doku repeatedly exposed him on the right flank, even though the Dutchman managed only a 15-minute cameo.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Liverpool are now questioning whether Frimpong is capable of meeting the standards required at the club, potentially bringing his short spell on Merseyside to an abrupt end.

Liverpool losing patience with Frimpong

Frimpong’s attacking qualities were a major reason behind Liverpool’s decision to sign him, but his defensive shortcomings have become increasingly difficult to overlook. After starting the opening two Premier League matches under Andoni Iraola, Frimpong has subsequently been left on the bench for the last four.

The Reds have kept three clean sheets during that run, adding further pressure on the Dutchman. His display against Manchester City proved particularly damaging to his reputation as Doku caused him repeated problems, while Rayan Cherki also beat him before scoring City’s second goal.

Liverpool are now understood to be exploring alternatives ahead of January. Conor Bradley’s injury problems have only increased the urgency, leaving the Reds short of dependable options on the right.

Jules Kounde is a Liverpool target

One player who could provide a significant upgrade is Barcelona’s Jules Kounde. The France international has recently fallen out of Hansi Flick’s starting XI, prompting Liverpool to monitor his situation closely. The Frenchman’s ability to operate both at right-back and centre-back makes him particularly attractive to the Reds.

Liverpool have reportedly been told that an offer in the region of £60 million could be enough to convince Barcelona to consider a sale. However, that would represent a sizeable investment and could depend on whether Liverpool are prepared to cut their losses on Frimpong.

Frimpong’s situation is becoming one of Liverpool’s more interesting transfer problems. His attacking ability is obvious, but the modern right-back at a club like the Merseyside outfit cannot simply be judged on what he offers going forward. Against elite opposition, defensive weaknesses are punished quickly, and Manchester City exposed precisely that issue.

Kounde would offer a completely different profile. He is more defensively disciplined, comfortable in possession and capable of stepping inside to provide another centre-back option. That versatility would give Iraola considerably more tactical flexibility. The problem is the price as Liverpool would effectively be admitting that the Frimpong experiment has not worked while spending another £60 million on his replacement.

Still, if the Reds genuinely believe Frimpong cannot adapt, delaying the decision could simply prolong the problem. January may therefore represent Liverpool’s opportunity to correct a mistake before it becomes an even bigger one.