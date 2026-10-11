Liverpool planning right-back move in January as Jules Kounde move targeted.

Liverpool are preparing to strengthen at right-back in the January transfer window.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is emerging as one of the high-profile options being considered ahead of the January transfer window as per Football Insider.

The Reds have become increasingly concerned about their options in the position after Jeremie Frimpong struggled to consistently deliver since arriving at Anfield. Conor Bradley’s fitness issues have only added to the uncertainty, leaving Liverpool assessing whether another addition is required. Kounde’s situation at Barcelona could make the Frenchman an especially attractive target.

Liverpool ready to address right-back concerns

Frimpong started Liverpool’s opening two Premier League matches under Andoni Iraola but has subsequently dropped to the bench. The Reds have kept three consecutive clean sheets during that period, further encouraging questions over the Dutchman’s place in the side.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Liverpool are increasingly aware that the position needs strengthening. The defensive side of Frimpong’s game has reportedly caused concern since his move from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bradley’s injury problems have restricted Liverpool’s alternatives.

The club had considered making a move during the summer but ultimately decided against it but that stance could change in January, although other areas of the squad may still take priority. Liverpool’s recruitment department is therefore examining several possibilities across England and Europe rather than committing to one specific target.

Jules Kounde emerges as an ambitious option

One of those targets is Jules Kounde, who has recently found himself outside Hansi Flick’s preferred Barcelona XI. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most versatile defenders, capable of playing both centrally and at right-back. That flexibility makes him particularly appealing to Liverpool as they look for greater reliability in the position.

Barcelona currently have no intention of actively selling Kounde. However, reports suggest that an offer in excess of £60million could force the Catalan club to reconsider their stance. For Liverpool, that would represent a major investment in a player who could immediately improve their defensive stability.

Liverpool’s interest in Kounde makes considerably more sense than simply chasing another attacking full-back. Frimpong offers enormous pace and attacking quality, but Liverpool need to consider what happens when possession is lost. If defensive reliability remains a concern, a change in profile may be necessary.

The Frenchman would provide exactly that balance and he has experience at the highest level, understands the demands of playing wide and can move into central defence when required. That versatility could also protect Liverpool against further injuries.

The biggest obstacle is Barcelona’s valuation. Spending £60million-plus on a 27-year-old would represent a very different recruitment decision from the club’s recent focus on younger players, so Liverpool would need to be convinced that Kounde can deliver immediately and there is also the question of whether Barcelona actually want to sell.

If Frimpong fails to convince and Bradley’s fitness remains uncertain, right-back could quickly become more than a secondary concern at Anfield. Kounde may therefore be an ambitious target, but he could also be the type of established player Liverpool need to stabilise the position.