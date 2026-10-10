Liverpool learn price to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona

Barcelona will demand around £60 million to part ways with 27-year-old French international Jules Kounde next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Jules Kounde is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender next year, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Barcelona utility man.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Kounde is a potential option for Liverpool, he’s a potential options for a number of clubs. He’s been a top-class performer for club and country, but he has lost his place as a regular in that Barcelona side and has admitted he needs to work has to regain his place.”

“It’s a difficult deal to do for Liverpool, because he’s under contract at Barcelona until 2030, so they will be expecting a big fee if they are to open the door for a move away. It would take a substantial offer for Barcelona to consider selling, they’re looking for around £60 million plus for Kounde, who has plenty of experience playing at the highest level.”

Jules Kounde’s situation at Barcelona

Jules Kounde has grown into a dependable right-back since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022, having played centre-back for Sevilla. The 27-year-old has made steady progress over the past four years, even though he has not played in his preferred position during this period. He has also become the first-choice right-back for France.

The 58-cap French international has made nearly 200 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 22 assists. However, Kounde’s situation at the Catalan club has become concerning, as he started only two of the eight games that they have played this season, managing only 261 minutes of game time in five overall outings. Despite that, he has retained popularity in the market.

A man in demand

Jules Kounde has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the right-back berth has become an area of concern for Andoni Iraola. With Conor Bradley struggling with a long-term knee injury and Jeremie Frimpong being inconsistent, the Liverpool head coach has deployed Ronald Araujo, a centre-back, in that position.

However, Araujo’s long-term future is uncertain, as he is currently at the Merseyside club on a season-long loan deal. Kounde is thus a viable target, as he can be an immediate solution in the right-back berth. The Frenchman has also produced impressive returns as a right-back during his stint with Barcelona, despite losing his spot to Eric Garcia this season. He can also be a centre-back option.

However, the Football Insider report suggests that Barcelona’s asking price of £60 million is excessive for Liverpool, meaning a deal is contingent on how negotiations between the two clubs progress. Meanwhile, the Reds are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have linked the French defender with Chelsea.