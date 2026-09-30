Xabi Alonso gives green light to Chelsea move for Jules Kounde, Liverpool sounded out

Jules Kounde is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, with Barcelona reportedly ready to sell.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jules Kounde is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January window, with Xabi Alonso ready to push to get him to Chelsea. Liverpool are also thought to be in the mix to some degree, as Barcelona could look to sell the Frenchman for the right offer.

Jules Kounde’s name has remained on Chelsea’s radar since their 2022 pursuit of him before he joined Barcelona. The former Sevilla star, who joined Barcelona for €50 million in 2022, has since become one of Europe’s premier right-backs, despite excelling as a centre-back during his time in Spain.

Over the past 12 months, however, Hansi Flick has gradually moved away from Kounde as his first-choice right-back, with Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo preferred in the pecking order.

Flick was reportedly open to selling him back in the summer, although Kounde’s long-term contract until 2030 may have stalled any immediate transfer. Chelsea and Liverpool were reportedly linked with the Frenchman ahead earlier in the summer as the Premier League pair renew their pursuit of the €50 million Barcelona defender ahead of the Janaury market.

Chelsea could face Liverpool battle

Xabi Alonso is still shaping Chelsea’s long-term defensive setup and, despite signing Marco Palestra in the summer, is expected to pursue a proven right-back. Given injury concerns with Reece James and Palestra’s inexperience, Kounde, who can operate as both a right-back and centre-back in Alonso’s back-three system, fits the profile the Spanish boss is seeking.

The French international is also reportedly keen to explore a move to Stamford Bridge, though Liverpool could equally pursue his signature. Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona and remain uncertain whether to make the Uruguayan’s move permanent.

Andoni Iraola wants a long-term specialist right-back, unlike Araujo, who is a versatile defender better suited to playing centrally. The Reds are expected to remain serious contenders for Kounde if they enter the race; his experience at the highest level and attacking prowess could suit Iraola’s style well, although Chelsea remain the frontrunners should a race materialise.