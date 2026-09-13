Manchester United run rule over Pierre Kalulu

Manchester United will look to sign versatile 26-year-old French defender Pierre Kalulu from Juventus next year.

According to a report by Calciomercato, Pierre Kalulu is the subject of interest from Manchester United after they pursued him in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Juventus utility man.

Per Calciomercato, Manchester United’s management has “decided to make a move for Kalulu” and even dispatched scouts to “monitor him closely” in the early days of the 2026/27 season. However, the report adds that Juventus will aim to hand him a new contract in the coming weeks.

Pierre Kalulu and his Juventus journey so far

Pierre Kalulu has become a household name in Italy since joining Juventus from AC Milan. While the 26-year-old was inconsistent during his stint with the Rossoneri, he has turned a corner since moving to Turin, initially on a season-long loan deal in August 2024 before completing a permanent switch 12 months later.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances for the Bianconeri thus far while chipping in with three goals and eight assists. He has also been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, featuring in all three Serie A games while accumulating 270 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Why are Manchester United interested?

Manchester United briefly considered signing Pierre Kalulu in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Red Devils are combing the market for a centre-back due to Harry Maguire’s advancing age, with the veteran English defender approaching the twilight of his career.

Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled with a lower back injury over the past 12 months, creating doubts about his durability once he returns. Manchester United may also need a new right-back, as Noussair Mazraoui faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after his links with AC Milan in the summer.

However, while Kalulu remains on Manchester United’s wishlist, securing a deal will come with its obstacles. Per Calciomercato, Juventus will attempt to tie the Frenchman to a new contract, meaning a move to Old Trafford is contingent on the player’s stance after the Red Devils’ scouting trips.