Chelsea increasingly optimistic of signing Alex Scott

Chelsea are growing in confidence about signing Alex Scott ahead of the winter transfer window, with the player likely to be tempted by the move.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are expected to return for Alex Scott ahead of the January transfer window and remain optimistic about signing the England international. The midfielder has been one of the key targets for Xabi Alonso’s side, and after failing with a summer approach, the Blues are widely expected to make another attempt in January.

Alex Scott has been one of the most improved Premier League players over the last 18 months, particularly during his performances for Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola last season. However after starting the current campaign in excellent form, the new England international suffered an injury during the international break.

Nevertheless, that has not diminished the admiration of his suitors, as clubs such as Real Madrid have reportedly scouted him multiple times this season. Chelsea are one of the main contenders for the 23-year-old midfielder, having seen an approach rejected in the summer. According to reports, they are now expected to return for him in January.

Chelsea are seeking a top-level midfielder, and having failed to sign Lamine Camara on deadline day, they will prioritise a new player in the role ahead of January. There have been reports that they remain interested in Camara, although should Scott become available, the Bournemouth star could become their priority.

Chelsea confident about signing Alex Scott

The Blues are viewed as the front-runners in the race to sign Scott, either in January or next summer, although any move will depend on Bournemouth’s stance. The Cherries have so far been adamant about keeping hold of the player beyond the January transfer window, and there have been talks over a contract renewal that could potentially include a release clause, according to reports.

Scott could be tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea as he looks to continue building his career at a top-level club. His new status as an England international will play a significant role in the 23-year-old midfielder’s decision-making, as a move away from Bournemouth may be a matter of when rather than if.

Chelsea are now optimistic about signing Scott in January, and even if they fail to do so, a summer move could still be on the cards. The 23-year-old midfielder could be a solid signing for the Blues, although the Cherries will view him as key to their campaign, especially in the Europa League, which could encourage them to hold off the player until at least the summer.