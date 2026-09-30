Bournemouth working on Alex Scott renewal, could include clause

Bournemouth will attempt to tie 23-year-old English international Alex Scott to a new contract, aiming to reach an agreement before January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Alex Scott. The two Premier League giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth prospect.

However, per TEAMtalk, the Cherries are optimistic about tying Scott to a new contract, hoping to convince him by including a release clause in the deal. That gives the Englishman’s prospective suitors hope of securing his services, even if he commits his future to Bournemouth.

Alex Scott and his impressive Premier League journey

Alex Scott has transformed into an impressive young midfielder since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular for the Cherries. But he is is now an undisputed first-choice starter, having made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and seven assists.

Scott’s form in the early 2026/27 season has been impressive, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, making his senior bow in the UEFA Nations League this month. The English midfielder’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the West London club’s pressing need to sign a midfielder after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a record deal. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, Dario Essugo moved to the Ligue 1 club on loan. Additionally, Romeo Lavia’s durability remains uncertain after his struggles with persistent fitness issues.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club will primarily pursue a specialist holding midfielder to ease the defensive burden on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, Scott’s goalscoring ability and tendency to retain solidity out of possession makes him an appealing target for Liverpool, with the Englishman already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth also turned down an approach by Arsenal last summer, and the continued reluctance to sell the English international complicates the situation. However, recent reports have claimed that the youngster is open to joining Chelsea, which gives them some hope of signing him, particularly if he pens a new deal that comes with a release clause.