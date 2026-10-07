Real Madrid have scouted Alex Scott thrice this season

Real Madrid have already scouted 23-year-old English international Alex Scott thrice this season, hoping to sign him from Bournemouth next year.

According to a report by 4-4-2, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also interested in Alex Scott. The three Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their midfield units, with Bournemouth demanding around £80-85 million to part ways with the 23-year-old midfielder.

Alex Scott and his meteoric rise

Alex Scott has become a household name since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. He initially had to remain patient, but eventually became a regular under Andoni Iraola The Englishman has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while contributing 7 goals and 7 assists.

Scott has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, with one goal and two assists in six outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, and he has made his bow in the ongoing international break. The English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

While Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, they may need to pursue a midfielder next year. Martin Zubimendi is reportedly unsettled at the Emirates after falling in the pecking order in the last six months. While Mikel Arteta wants to keep the Spaniard, the player’s frustrations may create the need to sign a replacement if he leaves next year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as his goalscoring ability and tendency to retain solidity during the defensive phases make him an appealing target for Liverpool, with the Englishman already accustomed to Andoni Iraola’s style of play.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have struggled for progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric called time on their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. Scott can address that problem, as he has developed progressive passing ability during his stint with Bournemouth.

Is a deal possible?

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth will attempt to tie Scott to a new contract in the coming weeks, though they currently value him at £80-85 million. With Real Madrid extensively scouting the English international, the situation may become complicated, as Scott has a wide array of choices on his plate.