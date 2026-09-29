Chelsea constantly monitoring Lamine Camara after failed summer move

Chelsea are keeping constant tabs on Lamine Camara’s progress at AS Monaco, with a January move possible amid competition from Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lamine Camara remains high on Chelsea’s radar despite the failed summer move. The Blues face intense competition from Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of a potential January move.

Monaco sit top of the Ligue 1 standings heading into the long international break, and part of their success so far has been the performances of Lamine Camara. The Senegalese midfielder had agreed to join Chelsea in the summer before the move broke down and stirred up controversy that threatened to spoil the relationship between the two clubs.

Reports initially suggested Chelsea needed to repair their relationship with Monaco, though that is not thought to be the case, as the two clubs maintain a good understanding. Reports cite an increased valuation of Camara, with the Blues reportedly unwilling to pay up to meet Monaco’s asking price.

Chelsea to reignite Lamine Camara chase?

A midfield signing is viewed as critical ahead of the January window. Back at the end of the summer window, Chelsea sold Enzo Fernández to Manchester City, with the expectation of signing Camara as his replacement.

Without a replacement, they have so far struggled in the Premier League, and Camara is someone they feel fits their plans perfectly. However, new price expectations and heightened competition complicate matters. Liverpool is among the clubs in the mix, while Crystal Palace are also expected to try their luck in the chase.

Palace reportedly saw a bid rejected for the midfielder during the summer before Chelsea came into the mix. The Eagles are chasing important honours this season and might tempt the midfielder over a switch to Selhurst Park. However, after reaching an agreement with the Blues, Alonso’s side may have the edge in the chase, though Chelsea’s biggest worry will be Liverpool.

Liverpool are actively hunting a new midfielder and have been tracking Camara since the summer window closed. Andoni Iraola wants a midfielder bringing energy and pace to his project while providing more solidity out of possession, making Camara an ideal target. Liverpool’s pursuit and Palace’s chase for honours will test Chelsea’s resolve ahead of January.