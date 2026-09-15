Chelsea need to repair AS Monaco relations to land Lamine Camara

Chelsea are weighing a renewed attempt to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, but must first heal the rift created when the Ligue 1 side pulled the plug on a deadline-day deal.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are still considering reviving their pursuit of Lamine Camara after the fiasco on deadline day during the summer transfer window. While a move for the midfielder is not completely off the table, the Blues must resolve their issues with Monaco to create a smooth path towards renegotiating a deal for the Senegalese international.

Chelsea experienced a difficult end to the summer transfer window despite their agreement to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco. The Ligue 1 side pulled the plug on the transfer after agreeing to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton, but the move collapsed when Balogun failed to sign his contract.

In the end, Chelsea, Monaco, and Everton all suffered setbacks from the situation. The Blues had already agreed to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, and their failure to sign the 22-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder left Xabi Alonso’s midfield significantly weakened. The disruption exposed Chelsea’s reliance on a single midfield target, a vulnerability Alonso will be keen to address in January.

Will Chelsea revive the Lamine Camara chase?

Chelsea are eager to sign a new midfielder following the deadline-day fiasco involving Camara, and the Senegalese midfielder remains on their radar. The need to strengthen the midfield could lead the club to prioritise a new player in January, with the Blues among several teams monitoring him.

To revive negotiations, Chelsea must first repair the damage done by the deadline-day collapse. Re-establishing a positive relationship with Monaco will be key to any potential deal, while Chelsea must also remain mindful of interest from rival clubs.

Liverpool are reportedly among the teams considering a move for Camara ahead of the January transfer window. That could prove problematic for Chelsea if they risk losing him again. The financial terms discussed during the summer are likely to be renegotiated, but repairing relations with Monaco and overcoming rival interest will be equally important.

Chelsea considering other midfielders

Camara was a key target during the summer and could remain an important option ahead of January, but he is not the only midfielder Chelsea are considering. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott continues to be linked with the club, and the Blues could make another attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

There have also been reports that Chelsea could revive their interest in Manu Kone, which could make the race for Camara even more complicated. With the January window 10 weeks away, Chelsea must move quickly to avoid losing Camara to rival interest.