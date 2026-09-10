Chelsea ready to revive discussions to sign Manu Kone

Chelsea will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Simon Phillips on Substack, Manu Kone remains the subject of interest from Chelsea, even though they failed to seal a deal late in the summer transfer window. The Blues are still eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

Per Simon Phillips, Chelsea are “planning to go back to Roma again soon and speak about a deal to sign their midfielder Manu Kone” in the January transfer window. The report adds that Chelsea and AS Roma could discuss Jamie Gittens as part of the deal to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Manu Kone and his time in Serie A so far

Manu Kone took some time to land on his feet, but he has made significant progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. Gian Piero Gasperini’s influence has accelerated the 25-year-old midfielder’s progress, with the player now a focal point in the Serie A club’s midfield.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. He has also been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, accumulating 236 minutes of game time in three Serie A outings. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has provoked interest from top clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Chelsea wanted to sign Manu Kone in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the West London club could not fill Enzo Fernandez’s void in the dying embers of the summer transfer window. Eventually, Fernandez joined Manchester City, and Xabi Alonso has only four midfielders in his squad.

Chelsea’s midfield depth is fragile. Romeo Lavia is building fitness early in 2026/27, while Moises Caicedo has battled persistent injury. Meanwhile, Valentin Barco is still coming to grips with the challenge of playing in the Premier League, while Jordan Henderson is in the twilight of his career.

Kone’s physicality and ball-progression skill set suit the Premier League’s intensity and Alonso’s high-press system. With Chelsea ready to revive talks to sign the French international, whether Gasperini will part with the midfielder remains the key variable in Chelsea’s pursuit; talks with Roma in January will provide the first test of the Serie A club’s resolve.