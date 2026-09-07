Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City run rule over Lamine Camara

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all scouting AS Monaco midfield mainstay Lamine Camara ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all run the rule over Lamine Camara, with the 22-year-old midfielder impressing during Monaco’s statement victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

According to TEAMtalk, representatives from all four Premier League clubs were present at the Parc des Princes on Friday to watch Camara in action. The Senegal international delivered an eye-catching performance as Monaco secured a notable win over the reigning French champions, further strengthening his reputation.

Camara’s display came mere days after Monaco scrapped his move to Chelsea on deadline day. Camara had reportedly been on course to complete a dream switch to Stamford Bridge after the London club had identified him as their preferred midfield target following Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City.

It was almost a done deal, only for Monaco to withdraw from the deal late in the window. Despite the disappointment, Camara returned to action against PSG and produced a performance that could have caught the attention of every club watching from the stands.

The Monaco midfielder was tasked with operating against a PSG midfield featuring Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Vitinha, a trio widely regarded as one of the best. Camara nevertheless held his own and played an important role in his club’s triumph.

His flexibility as a central or defensive midfielder appeals directly to City and Liverpool, who prize interchangeable midfield units capable of pressing or controlling tempo. His immediate standout performance against PSG, so soon after the transfer collapse, reaffirms his elite status as a target for Europe’s biggest clubs.

English giants to battle it out for Camara’s signature

Camara’s composure against such a ball-dominant midfield, despite his youth, suggests a tactical maturity that may appeal to elite suitors. Chelsea remain interested in Camara despite the collapse of their Deadline Day agreement.

The player and his representatives are still considering his future, with expectations growing that he could leave Monaco in 2027. Liverpool are also long-term admirers of the midfielder and continue to monitor his situation closely. While they decided against signing a replacement for Curtis Jones during the summer, they could look at Camara in the near future.

Arsenal and Manchester City have now joined Chelsea and Liverpool in keeping a close eye on his development, underlining the level of interest surrounding the Senegal star. City have added a lot of quality to their midfield this summer, so a move to Etihad looks very unlikely at this stage. However, a move to the Emirates could still be possible despite the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Camara has established himself as one of Europe’s more exciting young midfielders since joining Monaco from FC Metz in the summer of 2024. He has made 76 appearances for the club since then, contributing to 17 goals. With four Premier League giants now monitoring his progress, Camara’s future is likely to remain a major talking point.