Chelsea unwilling to pay £60 million to sign Lamine Camara, Liverpool better-placed for deal

Liverpool have received a boost in pursuit of Lamine Camara, as Chelsea are not ready to pay £60 million for the 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder.

Lamine Camara has emerged as a midfield target for Liverpool, who hold a competitive edge over Chelsea in negotiations with AS Monaco. The Blues have refused to meet the Ligue 1 club’s new £60 million asking price for the Senegal international midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have no intention of increasing their offer for the 22-year-old after seeing a £47 million move collapse in the final hours of the summer transfer window. The failed deal has left relations between the two clubs strained, with the Blues reportedly furious at the French club’s decision to pull the plug.

The West London club believe the Ligue 1 outfit acted in an “unprofessional manner”, meaning they would need to repair their relationship with Monaco before attempting to revive their interest.

Liverpool have maintained a long-standing interest in Camara and considered making a move during the summer but ultimately decided that the timing was not right. His return to action and changed circumstances at Monaco could now put him back on their radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The Reds could have a stronger position than Chelsea because their interest has remained consistent without the same breakdown in relations with Monaco.

Monaco’s position on Camara has shifted significantly since the summer. The French club were prepared to sell the midfielder on deadline day as they were looking to raise funds by offloading one of their stars. But they pulled the plug on the deal, as Folarin Balogun was inching close to a move to Everton.

However, the American international also ended up staying at Monaco as his medical with the Merseyside club raised doubts over his physical condition.

With the season now underway, Monaco are much less willing to lose Camara midway through the campaign. Their increased asking price reflects that change in stance. Camara has featured in Monaco’s opening four Ligue 1 matches this season and has registered one assist, demonstrating his continued involvement.

Why Liverpool could invest on Camara?

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking for a midfielder capable of challenging Ryan Gravenberch for the holding role, and Camara’s versatility could make him an attractive option. The Senegalese can also operate in more advanced positions, giving Andoni Iraola greater flexibility in midfield.

Liverpool may have decided against directly replacing Curtis Jones, but uncertainty remains over Alexis Mac Allister’s future as the club are unable to offer him a new contract. Camara could cover both holding and advanced midfield depth, making him a flexible solution.

Chelsea’s refusal to meet Monaco’s valuation could ultimately give Liverpool the opportunity to move ahead in the race. However, the Reds would still need to negotiate successfully with Monaco in January.