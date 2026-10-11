Arsenal will have a chance to sign Erling Haaland if he leaves Manchester City

Arsenal have a strong chance of signing Erling Haaland should the Norwegian end up leaving Manchester City because of the issues surrounding the club.

Arsenal are among the front-runners to sign Erling Haaland if the Norwegian striker departs Manchester City following the club’s guilty verdict on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges, as per Football Insider. The guilty verdict has cast doubt over the futures of several players at the Etihad, with Barcelona also among Haaland’s admirers alongside the Gunners.

Manchester City were initially thought to have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges (eventually, they were found guilty of all charges), and while the club has appealed, the possibility of heavy points deduction has cast major doubt over their ability to retain star players, including Haaland.

The lack of a relegation clause could see them demand a significant fee if forced to sell their star striker. While Manchester City remain relaxed about the Norwegian’s future, several clubs are understood to be monitoring his situation.

Since his €60 million move in 2022, Haaland has been the most prolific forward in England, with his 169 goals in 205 appearances for Manchester City highlighting his impact. Should he leave the Etihad, several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are understood to be interested, while formidable sides such as Real Madrid are reported to be monitoring his situation.

Arsenal have a chance in the Haaland race

Arsenal have few striking alternatives at Haaland’s level in the current market, and reports suggest that the Gunners have the budget to complete a move. Mikel Arteta’s side are viewed as strong contenders should the Norwegian international decide to leave Manchester City.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Haaland may prefer Barcelona as his next destination, with the Catalan giants’ interest in him well known over the last few years. They had identified the Norwegian striker as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, although Barcelona’s financial constraints will hamper pursuit.

Despite suggestions about Haaland’s preference, Arsenal are still thought to be strong contenders if the Norwegian decides to leave Manchester City. The possibility that he may want to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing Premier League goalscoring record, combined with Arsenal’s ability to offer competitive English football, positions the Gunners as a credible option should Haaland choose to remain in the Premier League.