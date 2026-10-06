Arsenal have budget to be competitive in Erling Haaland race

Arsenal will have no budgetary constraints in the race to sign 26-year-old Norwegian international Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Erling Haaland, and they are believed to have the funds to secure his services, having been two of the “world’s biggest-spending clubs” in recent years. They are keeping a close watch on the Manchester City situation after the guilty verdict on the 115 financial charges.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal will also have the capability of “breaking the bank” to sign Haaland from Manchester City. The report cites how the North London club had the “money ready” to land Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, suggesting a similar situation in the battle for the Manchester City striker’s signature.

How has Erling Haaland fared at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland has evolved into one of the world’s best players since emerging as a leading striker in the early 2020s. He has been a rousing success since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million in July 2022. The 26-year-old was an instant hit at the Etihad, and has continued to perform at an elite level over the last four years, winning multiple individual and team honours during this period.

The Norwegian striker has amassed 169 goals and 30 assists in 205 appearances for Manchester City, while being instrumental in the club’s sustained success. He has started the 2026/27 season impressively, scoring seven goals in as many outings; these exploits have followed a World Cup debut in which he netted seven times. His progress and the Manchester City situation have alerted several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s pursuit of Haaland addresses a tactical gap: a prolific, mobile centre-forward to compensate for Viktor Gyokeres’s early-season struggles and be an alternative to Kai Havertz. Gyokeres has invited widespread criticism. While Havertz has been productive thus far in the 2026/27 season, Haaland will be an upgrade due to his relentless box movement and increasingly well-rounded style of play.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues hold a long-standing interest. While Kylian Mbappe is the first-choice striker for Los Blancos, he is equally effective from the wide areas. So, if a productive forward like Haaland moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid could create one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking units with Mbappe and the Manchester City attacker, particularly if the Frenchman can operate more fluidly.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are not the only clubs pursuing a deal with the Norwegian forward, with recent reports linking him to Bayern Munich. However, with Manchester City maintaining their innocence, a move for Haaland is expected to be contingent on the Premier League imposing significant sanctions on the club, which would force them to sell key players.