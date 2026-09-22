Bayern Munich join Barcelona, Real Madrid in Erling Haaland race

Bayern Munich are all set to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich have begun due diligence on Erling Haaland as a potential successor to Harry Kane, according to a report by TEAMtalk, but timing depends on when the 33-year-old England captain departs.

Bayern Munich remain focused on Kane, with growing confidence that he will agree to a new contract in Munich. The Bavarian giants want to extend the Englishman’s contract by two years, with a possible third year under consideration.

This means an immediate move for Haaland is not in their plans. However, Bayern are already looking beyond Kane’s current spell at the club. Their recruitment department wants to ensure they have a succession plan in place, and Haaland naturally stands out as one of the world’s leading options.

The Norwegian striker has also been strongly linked with a move to Spain. His representatives have previously made it clear that playing in La Liga is an ambition, while both Barcelona and Real Madrid are understood to have plans to explore a move for the striker in 2027.

European giants could collide for Haaland’s signature

If Haaland leaves Manchester City in the near future, Bayern, Barcelona, and Real Madrid will compete for his signature. The Catalan giants are looking for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, while Real Madrid continue to monitor the elite attacking market.

Los Blancos might not need a striker at this point, but they could undergo significant changes next summer if Jose Mourinho fails to deliver a major title upon his return to the club. The potential departure of one of their star forwards could make room for the 26-year-old, who joined Manchester City back in 2022 for €60 million.

Bayern Munich could offer the striker a familiar environment given his previous Bundesliga experience at Borussia Dortmund, although he might prefer playing in Spain for one of the two giants. Bayern’s pursuit completely depends on Kane’s future. If and when he ends up leaving, the club could go all out to replace him with Haaland.

The Norwegian remains under contract at Manchester City until 20234, and there is currently no indication that Bayern Munich are preparing a formal offer. Instead, the Bundesliga champions are monitoring his situation while assessing how their attacking plans could develop over the coming years.

For Bayern Munich, the objective is to avoid being caught without a world-class successor when Kane eventually leaves. If Haaland quits Manchester City in 2027, a three-way battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid is likely.